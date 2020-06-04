Adam Werth, a 2008 graduate of Peoples Academy in Morrisville, is the newest officer in the Essex Police Department.

He graduated this month from the Vermont Police Academy — which was even more of an ordeal than usual, starting with two weeks of quarantine and then 24 straight days at the academy, away from his partner and their son.

“Luckily, I have a very supportive partner who was able to work from home, as well as take care of our son; I think she may have had it worse than I did,” Werth said.

“We are very proud that you hung in there to get this done,” Essex Police Chief Rick Garey told Werth in an email. “This is a testament to your character and dedication.”

Next for Werth is post-basic training and then field training, all in Essex.

