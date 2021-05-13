Morrisville resident Rodney Hartwig won the Craftsbury Community Care Center’s second-ever raffle fundraiser. Hartwig bought two tickets, one for himself and one for his mother-in-law.
Care home resident Fielda Calderwood drew the winning ticket, No. 176, on May 1.
The bike was donated by Hank Glowiak of Chuck’s Bikes in Morrisville, who presented Hartwig with a Marin gravel bike May 4.
Hartwig learned about the raffle from the local newspaper article.
“You know, when you buy a raffle ticket you don’t expect to win — you’re just supporting a good cause,” he said.
