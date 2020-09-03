Morrisville’s Centennial Library is offering several upcoming programs for kids.
• Sept. 8: Squirrels
• Sept. 15: Chickens (for Chicken Month)
• Sept. 22: Fall
• Sept. 29: Hats (for Fall Hat Month)
Facebook live story times are Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., except when outdoor story time is held.
The Teen Advisory Board meets Thursday, Sept. 3 and 17. The group is for teens ages 12-18 who want to play an active role in the library, even during COVID-19 times. Meetings will be held on Zoom. Email Rachel at youthservices@centenniallibrary.org for the links.
Anime and Manga Club meets Thursday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m., featuring activities based on your favorite anime and manga series. Teens help plan and lead activities. For ages 12-18. For the time being, this program will be held once a month on Zoom. Email Rachel for the link.
