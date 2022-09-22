The Morrisville Food Co-op annual meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6-7:15 p.m.
To receive the Zoom link, register by emailing annualmeeting@morrisvillecoop.com.
The meeting will feature the election of board candidates, reports on operations and finances, and an opportunity to ask questions of the board and managers.
The cooperative will be considering a bylaw amendment and selecting the next recipients in the Round It Up for Change Program.
There will be raffle prizes too.
