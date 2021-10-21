The Morrisville Food Co-op holds its annual meeting virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 7-8:15 p.m.
The agenda includes a report from the board, financial and operations updates, virtual tour of the store, a discussion of challenges and opportunities for the coming year, and more.
There will also be a raffle drawing for a basket of goods and products.
Advanced registration is required at https://bit.ly/2Z1o0vo.
All household members should register separately.
More at morrisvillecoop.com.
