Morristown Emergency Medical Services staff members and Morristown police completed specialized training in mental health first aid.

Morristown Emergency Medical Services and police recently completed specialized training in mental health first aid at the Morristown EMS Training Center.

The 8-hour public education program trained emergency personnel on the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in youth and adults, built understanding of the importance of early intervention, and taught individuals how to help when a person is in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge.

Mental health first aid uses role-playing and simulations to demonstrate how to assess a mental health crisis; select interventions and provide initial help; and connect young people to professional, peer, social and self-help care.

The program was led by Lance Metayer of Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, and Stephanie Busch of the Vermont Department of Health.

Along with other area agencies, Morristown EMS is participating in the “Leave Behind” harm reduction program. When indicated, staff leave behind, with family members, a bag with one Narcan nasal spray, along with mental health and addiction resource information.

