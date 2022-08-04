It’s still summer, right? So that means the Morrisville Community Band is holding its summer concerts every Thursday, 7-8 p.m., in the Peoples Academy Band Shell.
Bring a chair or listen from your car.
All concerts are free, and musicians of all ages and abilities are welcome to play.
For more info, email morrisvillecommunityband@gmail.com.
