Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville sponsored a food drive in honor of St. Joseph the Worker on May 1, his feast day, which yielded 900 pounds of non-perishable foods and $200.
The collection was distributed to two local food shelves: Johnson Food Shelf and Lamoille Community Food Share.
Mary Elfer, parish life coordinator, said the effort “provided a greater variety of food items for those who utilize the food shelf than we could manage through our normal buying and stocking. There were many practical items and specialty goodies as well.”
Elfer reported that members of Father Boivin Council #5041 of the Knights of Columbus of Morrisville also decided to raise funds for the food shelves to purchase items not typically donated, such as special diet foods, personal care products and cleaning supplies. The Knights and the council voted to match the first $1,000 raised.
A special collection basket for the effort was put up at the church and special appeals were made during Masses.
The first weekend $1,117 was collected. Members of the parish Social Action Ministry agreed to match the Knights’ $1,000 matching funds. During the next few weekends, another $1,963 was collected, bring the total to $5,080.
In April, the Knights had a take-out steak dinner, raising another $940 for the project.
Funds will be distributed to the two food shelves.
