The Bringing Up Creative Kids Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 93 James Road in Morristown.
For more information on this fair, formerly called the Bishop Marshall Christmas Fair, call 802-888-3290, 802-371-8152 or 802-279-2355.
