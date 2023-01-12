Morrisville baseball and softball needs coaches for its elementary school-aged children, kindergarten through grade four, for T-Ball, and the minor and major levels.
Softball coaches are needed in all levels.
The season runs from mid-April to early June. Practices are weekdays with Saturday morning games.
A background check is required.
Interested? Email mbscvermont@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.