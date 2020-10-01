Morrisville resident and author Ann Dávila Cardinal received a 2020 International Latino Book Award in the category of Best Young Adult Fantasy and Adventure for her novel “Five Midnights” on Sept. 12.
Released from Tor Teen / Macmillan on June 4, 2019, the novel is a modern take on the El Cuco myth, and it follows two teens — one from Vermont — who work against the clock to solve a series of grisly murders in Puerto Rico.
The novel also won a Digital Book World Award in the category of Best Book (suspense/horror) and was a finalist in the acclaimed Bram Stoker awards in the area of Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel.
Dávila Cardinal’s sequel, “Category Five,” was released on June 2, 2020, and takes place after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. The virtual book launch was hosted by actor and fellow Puerto Rican Vermonter, Luis Guzman.
Dávila Cardinal is the director of recruitment for Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier. For more information, contact anndavilacardinal@gmail.com.
