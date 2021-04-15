The Morrisville annual village meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m., at a location to be determined.
For questions contact Penny Jones, village manager, at pjones@mwlvt.com or 888-3348, or Sara Haskins, village clerk, at shaskins@morristownvt.org or 888-3670.
