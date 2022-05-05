The Morristown VFW holds a Mother’s Day brunch Sunday, May 8, 8:30-11 a.m.
Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids under 10.
Enjoy scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage gravy with biscuits, macaroni and cheese, hash, juices, coffee and dessert.
The brunch benefits the Lamoille County VFW Post 9653 and Auxiliary.
