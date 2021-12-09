The Manor in Morristown was recently acknowledged by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living as one of Vermont’s top 10 nursing homes.
The award program is a three-level process that evaluates an organization’s capabilities against nationally recognized standards for excellence, making it one of the most comprehensive and cost-effective performance assessments available to long term and post-acute care providers.
Each progressive award level requires a detailed demonstration of superior performance.
Providers are nationally recognized for achieving each award level and eventually join the ranks of the best in long term care. The program is based on the Malcolm Baldrige criteria for performance excellence.
The Manor was ranked sixth out of 35 centers in Vermont and received a five-star nursing and five-star overall rating. As a bronze and silver award recipient from the American Health Care Association, The Manor provides short-term rehabilitation therapy following hospitalization, long-term care and residential care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.