Morristown Parks & Recreation Committee is inviting Morristown dog owners for Bark in the Park Saturday, July 17, 4 p.m., Morristown dog park, Park Street and Copley Avenue.
There will be a training demo on dog park etiquette by a local dog trainer and local dog businesses are welcome to let dog owners know what is available in the community.
