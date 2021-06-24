Morristown Parks and Recreation Committee holds a free family-friendly bug hunt on the Lamoille River Saturday, June 26, 10-11 a.m. at Oxbow Park.
Lamoille County Nature Center will lead the exploration of the multitude of tiny critters that make up the bottom of the river food chain and learn how they make the moving water their home and what they can tell us about the health of the river.
Come with your curiosity and be prepared to get your feet wet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.