Join the Morristown Parks & Recreation Committee on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 4 p.m., for the grand opening of the town’s dog park.
You can find the fenced park nestled in the grassy area between Vermont 15A and Copley Avenue, near the library and the playground. The event will feature a ribbon cutting and fun giveaways for you and your pup.
Social distancing and masks required for owners; dogs free to mingle. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Visit morristownvt.myrec.com for a full list of dog park rules.
