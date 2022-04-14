Morristown Conservation Commission is hosting a community values mapping event, Thursday, April 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 43 Portland St.
To make responsible decisions that reflect the beliefs, assets and lifestyle of the community, the commission is hosting a series of community values mapping events, which will attempt to show not just what people care about but also locate those characteristics within town. The things people value vary and can include, but are not limited to, scenic vistas shared by neighbors, a swimming hole with crisp-clean water, a bustling village center, an area rich with historic artifacts or all of the above.
Understanding the interaction between community values and place will allow the Morristown Conservation Commission to prioritize conservation goals outside of the bubble of natural resource management.
Attendees can also join remotely on Zoom.
Access the link at morristownvt.org/conservation.
