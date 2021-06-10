Seth Abbene of Morristown has been appointed CFO of Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
He will oversee the group’s $6 million annual budget and help administer the organization’s property and casualty insurance trust and unemployment trust.
“I intend to ensure our members receive the best possible value for their membership,” said Abbene. “This means continuing to ensure that every penny of their dues is put into services that help local officials serve the public.”
Abbene’s career encompasses accounting, treasury, business analysis, auditing and risk management functions. For more than 10 years, he served as manager of treasury operations and billing at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont.
Previously, he worked for Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and People’s United Bank. Abbene attended the University of New Hampshire and received his master’s from the University of Vermont.
