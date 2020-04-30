Green Up Day turns 50 this weekend, but people will have to wait a month to celebrate the birthday.
The annual event — which draws thousands of volunteers to road shoulders every year to clean up a year’s worth of human-tossed — has been moved to May 30.
Brent Teillon, the Green Up coordinator for Morristown, said each town’s plans for the event will be different because of virus restrictions. He said he has “plans A, B and C ready” for the new date, but will wait until at least May 15 to decide which plan to use.
“It depends on what restrictions are lifted, town offices and garages being open to the public, etc., so bags can be picked up and areas assigned,” Teillon said.