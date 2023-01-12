“Justin Morgan’s Horse: Making an American Myth,” will be hosted by the Morristown Centennial Library, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5:30 p.m., presented by the Vermont Humanities Council.
All Morgan horses today trace their lineage back to a single horse: a mystery stallion named Figure, owned by singing teacher Justin Morgan in the late 18th century.
But who was Figure, really? What stories have people told about him in the two centuries since he lived and worked in Vermont?
Exploring the story of the first Morgan horse is complicated and fascinating and is tied up with the idea of Vermont identity, the relationship between humans and animals, the creation of American myth and much more.
