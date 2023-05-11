On Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m., Dr. Steven Young will deliver a presentation on his travels in Siberia and the Russian far east at the Morristown Centennial Library. Young spent years conducting botanical and archaeological research in Beringia — the lands on both sides of the Bering Strait a pathway for human migration to the Americas.
After the breakup of the Soviet Union, he was involved in several extensive projects in the Russian regions of Yakutia and Chukotka, creating a photographic record of the work and the region along the way. He will present an overview of his travels.
