On Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m., the Morristown Centennial Library and Morristown Conservation Commission partner for a group read and discussion of Leath Tonino’s “The Animal One Thousand Miles Long.”
Copies of this short and entertaining book are available at the library now. Pick up a copy and then come to the library for a discussion with the author, who is also a member of the conservation commission. This book explores the ecology of Vermont, adventuring and the collaboration of naturalists and citizen scientists in the region.
