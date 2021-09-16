Morristown Centennial Library will show the 1980s classic love story “Dirty Dancing” Friday, Sept. 17, 7-9 p.m., 7 Richmond St.
Bring lawn chairs, bug spray and blankets and see the movie on the library’s big blow-up screen.
More at centenniallibrary.org.
