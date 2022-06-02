April was National Poetry Month and the Morristown Centennial Library hosted several programs, including a chance to have an original poem published in the News & Citizen.

Here is the winning entry, “Love is in a Late Stage of the World” by Mary Collins of Elmore.

“My poem is a letter to poet Hayden Carruth. His work has always been an inspiration to me. We were lucky to have had him in our midst for so long,” Collins said.

•••

Love is in a Late Stage of the World*

For Hayden Carruth

where did you go?

love, I mean.

Once you seemed so loud

in my ears, I could not hear

for want and fill of you. Now

all is quiet. Winter quiet, when

even the suggestion of sound

seems ill placed.

And so, it is,

in a late stage of the world,

in this late stage of the world,

where to express gentility, to cry,

to expose a soft underbelly

can get you pummeled. And so,

I will return to Clay Hill

where the poet lived, eking out a meager living

among the farmers, loggers,

and bunion-footed waitresses – who never complained.

At least they were good companions

and understood "not even enough money

for postage, chris’sakes!"

still, he would send a line or two for the asking,

swallowed by academicians and sycophants

who muscled in on his name and reputation, utterly misunderstanding

the kindness of his words.

love is in a late stage of the world.

I came too late even for that.

About a year or two, I guess.

Still, it would have been such a kick

to have known him. Together

we could have watched the tamaracks

turn to gold.

*Excerpted from the poem, “Silence,” by Hayden Carruth, “Collected Shorter Poems,” Copper Canyon Press, 1992.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.