April was National Poetry Month and the Morristown Centennial Library hosted several programs, including a chance to have an original poem published in the News & Citizen.
Here is the winning entry, “Love is in a Late Stage of the World” by Mary Collins of Elmore.
“My poem is a letter to poet Hayden Carruth. His work has always been an inspiration to me. We were lucky to have had him in our midst for so long,” Collins said.
•••
Love is in a Late Stage of the World*
For Hayden Carruth
where did you go?
love, I mean.
Once you seemed so loud
in my ears, I could not hear
for want and fill of you. Now
all is quiet. Winter quiet, when
even the suggestion of sound
seems ill placed.
And so, it is,
in a late stage of the world,
in this late stage of the world,
where to express gentility, to cry,
to expose a soft underbelly
can get you pummeled. And so,
I will return to Clay Hill
where the poet lived, eking out a meager living
among the farmers, loggers,
and bunion-footed waitresses – who never complained.
At least they were good companions
and understood "not even enough money
for postage, chris’sakes!"
still, he would send a line or two for the asking,
swallowed by academicians and sycophants
who muscled in on his name and reputation, utterly misunderstanding
the kindness of his words.
love is in a late stage of the world.
I came too late even for that.
About a year or two, I guess.
Still, it would have been such a kick
to have known him. Together
we could have watched the tamaracks
turn to gold.
*Excerpted from the poem, “Silence,” by Hayden Carruth, “Collected Shorter Poems,” Copper Canyon Press, 1992.
