What could be more fun than a dog party?
Morristown Alliance for Culture and Commerce, in partnership with Deb’s Place, is hosting Doggies Day Out on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the dog park on Copley Avenue from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 10:06 am
What could be more fun than a dog party?
Morristown Alliance for Culture and Commerce, in partnership with Deb’s Place, is hosting Doggies Day Out on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the dog park on Copley Avenue from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bring your pups along for treats, toys and fun. There will be a doggie kissing booth and for $1 you can kiss a dog. What a treat!
There will be dog photos, dog baths and dog grooming, free McKenzie hot dogs and drinks. The event will feature a dog parade at noon with prizes for the best dressed.
Please bring dog food donations.
Great job to all! The winners will be announced August 17 in a special supplement published in the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen, and distributed through the fall at select retail outlets.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.