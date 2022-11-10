The Town of Morristown, in partnership with Peoples Academy, is hosting the first annual 5K Turkey Trot at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
So, gather family and friends and start Turkey Day with some fun physical activity. To register in advance visit morristownvt.org.
T-shirts and goodies will be available for purchase. The 5K course starts and finishes at Peoples Academy, and proceeds benefit Lamoille Community Food Share.
