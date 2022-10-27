Enjoy a hunter’s breakfast before heading to the deer stand at the Morristown Fire Station on Saturday, Nov. 12, 4-10 a.m.
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12. Proceeds support the Morristown Fire Auxiliary.
The menu features bacon, sausage, eggs cooked to order, biscuit and gravy, juices, coffee, hash, and french toast with syrup.
Come before you head to the deer stand or we are open until 10 a.m.
