The Morrisville Art and Food Festival will be held on Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Upper Main Street, presented by the Morrisville Alliance of Culture and Commerce.
Waddy Medina will DJ and artists will include Abi B., Jason Clarke, Abby Judkins, Rachel Laundon, Dylan Nadeau and Alyx Sellars.
Food will be catered by Tapas and Tacos, Mama T’s Sweet Treats and more.
The event is the brainchild of local resident Tracy Johnson who is keen to showcase the wide variety of artists and foods that are part of the Morristown community.
