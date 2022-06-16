Join the Morristown Conservation Commission for a day in the woods Saturday, June 18, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Bryan Pond trailhead.
Crews will continue to brush and clean up around historic cellar holes along the old town highway and clean up some blowdowns. Bring hand clippers, small handsaws, gloves, water, and your own lunch and snacks. Woods are still buggy, and some spots are wet.
If you come a little late, grab a map from the information box and meet up the trail at one of the sites marked on the map.
It’s all light work and short distances to hike on trails. Dogs and kids are welcome.
Sunday is the rain date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.