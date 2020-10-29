With the passing of the autumnal equinox, we sense stick season drifting closer. Before the trees go dormant and the golden rod fades many head into the woods to enjoy the natural beauty of our town.
The newly built trails in the Morristown Forest only opened officially two months ago, but the trails have seen lots of visitors, confirming the need for more trail development in the area.
This remote parcel of public land, purchased in 1958, is again being enjoyed for its cathedral Norway spruce plantations, historic farmstead cellar holes and rambling brook.
The Morristown Conservation Commision is continuing the development of this publicly owned treasure through the generosity and labor of volunteers, while also exploring the conservation of other parcels of recreational interest and ecological uniqueness around town.
One such parcel is Clark Park, the land between the dam at B St and the Route 100 bypass and the Lamoille River and Bridge Street. This parcel was deeded to Morristown by George Clark in 1904 with the intention that it be used as a park. In the century that followed this land has been used as a buffer to the dam operated by Morrisville Water and Light — and sadly as a dumping site.
The Morristown Conservation Commision and others perennially raise the question if now is the time for the use of this land to evolve. Clark Park abuts the historic district, home to the greatest density of Morristown residents. It is easily accessed from the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and can be used as a scenic route connecting the businesses and restaurants on Main Street to the rail trail. Those who know the beauty of this small parcel will quickly speak to its natural beauty and potential as a landmark for our town.
Planning for this idea and other projects is underway now. The commission is eager to recruit new members who are interested in educating the community about and conserving the natural wonders within the town.
Contact Ron Stancliff (rlstan cliff@pshift.com) if you’re interested, or attend a monthly meeting on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Confirm the meeting location prior to attending as some meetings may be virtual.
