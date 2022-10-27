On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the following streets will be closed to traffic in the village of Morrisville from 5-7:30 p.m.: Cherry, Court, Harrison, Olive, Maple, Summer and Union (from Congress to Court).
Organizers are also asking that people refrain from smoking in that area as a courtesy to the children.
Contact the Morristown Town Clerk’s Office at 802-888-6370 or echase@morristownvt.org.
