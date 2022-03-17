Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Mystical creatures and animals club
Thursday, March 17, 3:30 p.m.
Share animal hybrids, write own stories about mystical creatures, study animals of interest and more. Led by a local elementary school student. For ages 9 to 12.
Read to a dog
Thursday, March 17, 1 p.m.
Xander and Figment are calm and comforting canines from Therapy Dogs of Vermont who love to listen to kids read. Registration required.
Wii play session
Friday, March 18, 1 p.m.
Wii is set-up with the big screen TV for an epic play session. Open to any age, games rated E for Everyone.
Percy Jackson party
Thursday, March 24, 3:30 p.m.
Games and activities based on Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series. For ages 9 to 12. Brought to you by the library’s middle school advisory board.
Middle school advisory board meetings
Thursday, March 31, 3 p.m.
Play an active role in the library by helping create and lead events, make book recommendations and more. Bring a friend and make new ones. Ages 10 to 12.
Preschool storytime
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.
Baby and toddler playtime
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art.
Drop-in S.T.E.A.M. challenge
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Afterschool science, technology, engineering, art and math focused activities. Race paper airplanes, complete LEGO challenges, and more. Ages 6 and up.
Dungeons and Dragons
Fridays, 3:30 p.m.
Join dungeon masters Andi and Nikola for some epic Dungeons and Dragons play. Ages 9 to 13. Registration required.
Crafternoon
Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Join in crafting fun; all materials provided. For ages 6 and up. Registration required.
Little ones’ (under 5) and kids’ yoga (age 5 and up)
Saturdays, March 12 and 19, 10 a.m.
Stretch, breathe and relax with a developmentally appropriate yoga session.
ADULTS / ALL AGES PROGRAMS
Homesteaders’ meet-up
Wednesday, March 23, 6 p.m.
Get together with a group of homesteading enthusiasts to talk growing, preserving, raising animals, off-grid living and more.
Book discussion: ‘Book of Joy’
Wednesday, March 23, 1 p.m.
Lively monthly book discussion. All are welcome.
Gardening club
Wednesday, March 30, 6 p.m.
Join this new group to help plant a raised flower/herb bed at the library. Swap tips and seeds and get your hands dirty. Open to anyone of any age and any level of experience appreciated.
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m., and Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Gentle yoga
Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual. Link on the library website.
Drop-in Whist game
Thursdays, 1 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of the card game Whist. No experience necessary.
Fireside knitting
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Bring your projects and join in for knitting and camaraderie.
Work in progress writing group
Tuesdays, 5 p.m.
Join a loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared. Open to serious writers of any experience level or genre.
Adult ukulele lessons
Wednesdays, 5 p.m.
Learn basic ukulele skills and play songs in a laid-back setting. Registration required.
JUST FOR TEENS
LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens
Wednesday, March 23, 3:30 p.m.
This is a safe space to build connections, pursue interests and find empowerment.
Teen advisory board
Wednesday, March 30, 3 p.m.
Help plan library events, make book recommendations and hang out with friends, new and old.
Teen songwriting
Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Learn the basics of song structure, write lyrics and improve songwriting skills in this month-long workshop.
