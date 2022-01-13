Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Register for programs at 888-3853, or email where noted. centenniallibrary.org.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vermont and Lamoille County, the library has canceled in-person group programming for the near future. The goal is to keep the library open and minimize risks for patrons and staff. Come in — fully masked — to check-out books, use the computers and enjoy the library.
The library has online and outdoor programs scheduled for this month. Visit centenniallibrary.org for details.
The library is also bringing back its curbside option for picking up books. Email info@centennial library.org to reserve a book and it will be available for pick-up in the entry vestibule.
Gentle chair yoga
Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.
Join Linda for some gentle stretching from the comfort of your home. Find the link on the website.
Outdoor storytime
Tuesday Jan. 18, 10:30 a.m.
A snow-themed outdoor storytime on the front lawn. Read a book, build a snowman and play some snow games. Dress warmly.
Outdoor snowy S.T.E.A.M. drop-in
Tuesdays starting Jan. 19, 3:30 p.m.
Science, technology, engineering, art and math projects centered around the ice, snow and cold. For ages six and up. No registration required.
Learn to snowshoe for kids
Saturday Jan. 22, 10 a.m.
Join Maggie for some instruction for beginning snowshoers. Learn to strap in, walk, run and navigate through the library’s backyard. Snowshoes available; email info@centennialllibrary.org to reserve a pair.
Evening snowshoe
Wednesday, Jan. 26 4:30 p.m.
Meet at the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail kiosk on Railroad Street and join Morristown Parks & Recreation for an evening snowshoe. Headlamps are recommended. Email info@centenniallibrary.org to reserve a pair and register.
Snow sculpture challenge
Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Build the ultimate snow sculpture of your imagination on the library’s front lawn. The library will have sprayable snow paint and some outdoor lights for nighttime viewing of your creation. Bring any additional props you want.
