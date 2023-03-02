Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Register for programs at 802-888-3853, or email where noted.
Information: info@centenniallibrary.org, centenniallibrary.org.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool storytime
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, and activities for ages 5 and under.
Wordplay for wee ones
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for sensory play and socialization.
Crafternoon
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Each week we will create something new, getting messy in the process.
Homeschoolers’ writing group
Fridays, 11 a.m.
Work on your masterpiece, share your progress with other homeschoolers. Ages 11 and up.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, 3:30 p.m.
Join dungeon master Andi for some epic Dungeons & Dragons play. Sign-up required.
Musical storytime
Saturdays, 11 a.m.
Join us for musical picture books, songs, movement and other musical activities. Recommended for ages 2-5 but open to all.
Graphic novel book club
Thursday, March 23, 3:30 p.m.
Author meet and greet. Come read our complete novels and enjoy stop-motion videos the kids made.
La Leche League
Thursday, March 9, noon.
Meetings are open to all families who are providing breast milk to their child or would like to learn more.
PJ storytime
Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m.
Cuddle up in your favorite jammies for an evening storytime.
LEGO challenge
Thursday, March 2, 11 a.m.
Race to complete a LEGO engineering challenge.
Franken-Stuffie
Thursday, March 2, 1 p.m.
Create your own creatures from the parts of stuffed animals and toys.
Edible slime
Friday, March 3, 10 a.m.
Prepare to consume some sugar and get messy. Head to the playground after.
Kids’ karaoke
Friday, March 3, 1 p.m.
Belt out your favorite jams.
Kids’ movie night
Tuesday, March 21, 5 p.m.
Enjoy popcorn and the Disney classic “Moana.”
Kids’ cheese tasting
Tuesday, March 28, 5 p.m.
Taste test local cheeses with all five senses. Party dress encourages.
WMSI mobile STEM lab
Thursdays starting March 30, 3:30 p.m.
Hands-on STEM experiences and challenges. Sign-up required.
ADULTS / ALL AGES
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m. and Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Mahjongg
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th-century in China.
Gentle yoga with Linda Brady
Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Join yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual. Link on the library website.
Drop-in Whist
Thursdays, 12:30 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of the card game “Whist.” No experience necessary.
Knitting
Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Kendra will lead a group of knitters and crocheters.
Adult writing group
Saturdays, 10 a.m.
A loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared.
BYOBook group
Wednesday, March 8, 6 p.m.
Come as you are, bring what you’re reading and let’s talk books!
Adult ukulele lessons
Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Learn the basics of ukulele and gain skills to play songs. Sign-up required.
Weather wise with Lamoille Neighbors
Tuesday, March 7, 4 p.m.
Join Mark Breen from “Eye on the Sky” for a Zoom presentation.
Pine needle basketry
Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Use natural fibers to weave a basket. Sign-up required.
Reiki with Linda Friedman
Tuesday, March 14, 5 p.m.
Learn the basics of the art of healing with touch.
Peoples Academy astronomy presentation
Wednesday, March 15, 5 p.m.
A Peoples Academy teacher and student participated in a year-long NASA research program.
Genealogy road show
Tuesday, March 21, 4:30 p.m.
Sign up for a 20-minute slot with a genealogy expert.
‘What your Food Ate’ book discussion
Tuesday, March 14, 1 p.m.
Discuss this month’s group read with the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District.
‘Just Eat it: A Food Waste Story’ film screening
Wednesday, March 22, 5 p.m.
A 75-minute documentary film about food waste and food rescue.
LEGO robotics
Wednesday, March 29, 5:30 p.m.
Learn how to introduce a LEGO robotics club for kids and teens in Morrisville.
JUST FOR TEENS (12-18)
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Join a D&D campaign just for teens. Beginner and experienced players welcome.
Teen taste test
Tuesday, March 21, 3:30 p.m.
Put your taste buds to the taste with a blindfold food challenge!
