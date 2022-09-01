Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.

Register for programs at 888-3853, or email where noted.

Information: info@centenniallibrary.org, centenniallibrary.org.

YOUTH PROGRAMS

Preschool storytime

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.

Baby and toddler playtime

Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art.

Wordplay for wee ones

Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art, designed to build school readiness.

Dungeons & Dragons

Fridays, 3:30 p.m.

Join Dungeon Masters Andi and Tristan for some epic dungeons and dragons play. For ages 9 to 13.

Crafternoon

Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.

Join in crafting fun; all materials provided. For ages 6 and up. Registration required.

LEGO Challenge

Fridays, 3:30 p.m.

Each week, the group uses everyone’s favorite block to complete S.T.E.A.M. focused challenges.

Friendship bracelets

Friday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.

Relax with some music and make friendship bracelets. For ages 9 to 13.

Ozobots challenge

Friday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.

Coding cute little robots through a set of challenges. For ages 8 and up.

Read to a dog

Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.

Xander and Figment are calm and comforting canines from Therapy Dogs of Vermont who love to listen to kids read.

Skits and songs

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m.

Star in the role of a lifetime, creating your own masterpiece with Rachel.

Kids’ ukulele lessons

Thursdays starting Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m.

Class is open to students ages 7 and up who have participated in beginner ukulele classes or have some ukulele experience. Sign-up required.

ADULTS / ALL AGES

Bridge

Mondays, 1 p.m.; Thursdays, 6 p.m.

Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.

Work in progress writing group

Tuesdays, 5 p.m.

Join a loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared. Open to serious writers of any experience level or genre.

Mahjongg Club

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Open to any level of experience.

Gentle yoga

Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.

Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual.

Drop-in Whist game

Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Join a friendly group for a game of the card game Whist. No experience necessary.

Ukulele jam session

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 3:30 p.m.

Share a song, learn a new one and have fun playing ukulele with friends. Bring your ukulele or borrow one from the library. For youth of all ages with some ukulele experience.

BYOBook group

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m.

Meet up with other readers and swap book ideas. Bring what you’re reading and talk books. Register at info@centenniallibrary.org.

Card reading with Linda Friedman

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m.

Gain some insight into what is happening in your life.

Settlers’ of Catan

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m.

Learn to play or simply enjoy the award-winning board game Settlers of Catan. Sign-up required at info@centenniallibrary.org.

Knitting Meet-up

Tuesdays starting Sept. 13, 10 a.m.

Bring your works in progress and meet with like-minded knitters for comradery and to share tips.

Bill Schubart discussion

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m.

Join the library and Noyes House Museum this month in reading “Lila & Theron” by local author Bill Schubart, who will discuss his local inspiration and writing process.

Historic Architecture of Morrisville Village

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.

With Noyes House Museum, Jill Mudgett leads an exploration of local architecture.

Lava & lunatics: All about the moon

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.

We see the moon almost every night but how much do we really know about it? Presented by Neil Perlin of the Lamoille County Star Gazers.

Cookbook book club

Friday, Sept. 30, noon

Pick a recipe from one of the library’s cookbooks and bring it to this potluck lunch to share. Trade cooking tips, favorite recipes and a meal at the library.

JUST FOR TEENS

LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 3:30 p.m.

This is a safe space to build connections, pursue interests and find empowerment.

Teen Advisory Board

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 3 p.m.

Help develop library programs, select books for the young adult collection, create book reviews and more.

Anime & Manga Club

Thursday, Sept. 29, 3:30 p.m.

Take part in fun activities based on favorite Anime and Manga series and get to know others who share your interests. Club meets monthly. For ages 10 and up.