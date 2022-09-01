Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool storytime
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.
Baby and toddler playtime
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art.
Wordplay for wee ones
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art, designed to build school readiness.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, 3:30 p.m.
Join Dungeon Masters Andi and Tristan for some epic dungeons and dragons play. For ages 9 to 13.
Crafternoon
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Join in crafting fun; all materials provided. For ages 6 and up. Registration required.
LEGO Challenge
Fridays, 3:30 p.m.
Each week, the group uses everyone’s favorite block to complete S.T.E.A.M. focused challenges.
Friendship bracelets
Friday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.
Relax with some music and make friendship bracelets. For ages 9 to 13.
Ozobots challenge
Friday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.
Coding cute little robots through a set of challenges. For ages 8 and up.
Read to a dog
Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.
Xander and Figment are calm and comforting canines from Therapy Dogs of Vermont who love to listen to kids read.
Skits and songs
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m.
Star in the role of a lifetime, creating your own masterpiece with Rachel.
Kids’ ukulele lessons
Thursdays starting Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m.
Class is open to students ages 7 and up who have participated in beginner ukulele classes or have some ukulele experience. Sign-up required.
ADULTS / ALL AGES
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m.; Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Work in progress writing group
Tuesdays, 5 p.m.
Join a loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared. Open to serious writers of any experience level or genre.
Mahjongg Club
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Open to any level of experience.
Gentle yoga
Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual.
Drop-in Whist game
Thursdays, 1 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of the card game Whist. No experience necessary.
Ukulele jam session
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 3:30 p.m.
Share a song, learn a new one and have fun playing ukulele with friends. Bring your ukulele or borrow one from the library. For youth of all ages with some ukulele experience.
BYOBook group
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m.
Meet up with other readers and swap book ideas. Bring what you’re reading and talk books. Register at info@centenniallibrary.org.
Card reading with Linda Friedman
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m.
Gain some insight into what is happening in your life.
Settlers’ of Catan
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m.
Learn to play or simply enjoy the award-winning board game Settlers of Catan. Sign-up required at info@centenniallibrary.org.
Knitting Meet-up
Tuesdays starting Sept. 13, 10 a.m.
Bring your works in progress and meet with like-minded knitters for comradery and to share tips.
Bill Schubart discussion
Wednesday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m.
Join the library and Noyes House Museum this month in reading “Lila & Theron” by local author Bill Schubart, who will discuss his local inspiration and writing process.
Historic Architecture of Morrisville Village
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
With Noyes House Museum, Jill Mudgett leads an exploration of local architecture.
Lava & lunatics: All about the moon
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
We see the moon almost every night but how much do we really know about it? Presented by Neil Perlin of the Lamoille County Star Gazers.
Cookbook book club
Friday, Sept. 30, noon
Pick a recipe from one of the library’s cookbooks and bring it to this potluck lunch to share. Trade cooking tips, favorite recipes and a meal at the library.
JUST FOR TEENS
LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 3:30 p.m.
This is a safe space to build connections, pursue interests and find empowerment.
Teen Advisory Board
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 3 p.m.
Help develop library programs, select books for the young adult collection, create book reviews and more.
Anime & Manga Club
Thursday, Sept. 29, 3:30 p.m.
Take part in fun activities based on favorite Anime and Manga series and get to know others who share your interests. Club meets monthly. For ages 10 and up.
