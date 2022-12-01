Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool Story Time
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.
Wordplay for wee ones
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Baby and toddler playtime, songs and art to build school readiness.
Skits and songs
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12:30 p.m.
Star in the role of a lifetime, creating a masterpiece with Rachel.
Holiday gift making
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Create special gifts for friends and family.
Lauren’s playgroup
Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
Join Lauren Maples, progressive educator for a play and arts-based group. Sign-up required.
Homeschoolers’ writing group
Fridays, 11 a.m.
Work on a masterpiece and provide feedback to other homeschoolers. Ages 11 and up.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, 3:30 p.m. (except Friday, Dec. 9)
Join Andi for Dungeons & Dragons play. Sign-up required.
LEGO robotics
Friday, Dec. 9, 3:30 p.m.
Scott McCalla from the FIRST LEGO Robotics will show robots, battle bots and introduce the possibilities of forming teams to compete. For ages 8 to 18, parents also invited.
La Leche League
Thursday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.
Open to all families providing breast milk or would like to learn more.
Movie matinee
Friday, Dec. 2 “Home Alone” and Friday, Dec. 30 “Shrek”, 1 p.m.
Movies on the big screen with popcorn.
Read to Xander and Willa
Thursday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.
Read to therapy dogs and build reading confidence.
Ozobots
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 1 p.m.
Code to find a way around obstacles.
Game time
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 1 p.m.
Create a board game, pieces and cards.
Franken-Stuffie
Thursday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Create a creepy or cute stuffed animal or toy from loose parts with glue, sewing and painting.
TEEN PROGRAMS
Teen movie matinee
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 3:30 p.m.
Enjoy “Home Alone” with refreshments.
L.I.F.T (LGBTQIA+)
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 3:30 p.m.
A safe space to build connections, pursue your interests and find empowerment.
Teen DIY
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 3:30 p.m.
Make duct tape bookmarks, bracelets and other items.
Teen LEGO club
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m.
Compete in a LEGO challenge, tackle new builds and have fun.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m.
A D&D campaign just for teens, beginner and experienced players welcome.
Young adult book club
Friday, Dec. 9, 3:30 p.m.
This month we discuss “Slasher Girls and Monster Boys,” a short story compilation. Pick up your copy ahead of time.
ADULT, ALL AGES
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m. and Thursdays, 6 p.m. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com.
Mahjongg
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th-century in China.
Gentle yoga with Linda Brady
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual.
Drop-in “Whist” game
Thursdays, 12:30 p.m.
No experience necessary.
Knitting Meet-up
Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Bring your works in progress.
Children’s and young adult book writers group
Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
Get feedback on writing projects for children or young adults. Sign-up required.
Adult writing group
Saturdays, 10 a.m.
A loose collective where work is done, supported and sometimes shared. Open to serious writers of any level or genre.
Bring-your-own-book group
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m.
Come as you are, bring what you’re reading and talk books.
Tea time
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1:30 p.m.
Tea, cookies and conversation.
DIY beeswax wrapping paper
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.
Make your own wrapping paper, all materials provided. Sign-up required.
Vision boards with Linda Friedman
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m.
Envision and manifest your future.
Archer Mayor author visit
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m.
Critically acclaimed author chats about his Joe Gunther series.
Ann Devila Cardinal author visit
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m.
Vermont young adult and adult author visits to chat about new novel, “The Storyteller’s Death.”
