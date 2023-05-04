Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool story time
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for preschool age.
Wee ones playtime
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for sensory play and socialization.
Crafternoon
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Each week we will create something new, getting messy in the process.
Lawn games
Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Let off some steam outside by playing games like corn hole, giant Jenga and more.
Homeschoolers’ writing group
Fridays, 11 a.m.
Work on your masterpiece, share your progress with other homeschoolers. Ages 11 and up.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, 3:30 p.m.
Join dungeon master Andi for some epic Dungeons & Dragons play. Sign-up required.
Musical storytime
Saturdays, 11 a.m.
Join us for musical picture books, songs, movement and other fun musical activities. Recommended for ages 2-5 but open to all.
Mobile STEM lab
Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. (class is full)
Hands-on STEM experiences and challenges. Sign-up required.
La Leche League
Thursday, May 11, 11 a.m.
Meetings are open to all families who are providing breast milk to their child or would like to learn more.
Tea party
Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a fancy tea time for mother and child.
PJ storytime
Tuesday, May 16, 6 p.m.
Cuddle up in your favorite jammies for an evening storytime.
TEEN PROGRAMS (AGES 12-18)
Community service project
Tuesday, May 2, 3:30 p.m.
Put together care packages for people in our community.
Roblox hang-out
Saturday, May 6, noon.
Hang out and play Roblox. Open to ages 10 and up. Sign-up required.
Baking class
Tuesday, May 9, 3:15 p.m.
Bake cupcakes together at the community center.
Teen piano concert
Tuesday, May 10, 4 p.m.
Listen to the sweet sounds of the first teen piano class. Open to all.
Book buffet
Tuesday, May 16, 3:30 p.m.
Enjoy snacks while hearing about some of the newest young-adult books at the library.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
Friday, May 5 and May 12, Wednesdays starting May 17, 3:30 p.m.
Join a D&D campaign just for teens. Beginner and experienced players welcome.
Author talk with Courtney Summers
Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m.
This New York Times best-selling author discusses her young-adult thrillers.
L.I.F.T (LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens)
Tuesday, May 23, 3:30 p.m.
A safe space to build connections, pursue interests and find empowerment.
Art hang-out with Clarina Howard Nichols Center
Tuesday, May 30, 3:30 p.m.
Come hangout with Avalon and create fun, expressive art.
ADULT PROGRAMS
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m., Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Mahjongg
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th-century in China. Email dancya@comcast.net to join.
Gentle yoga with Linda Brady
Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Join yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual. Link on the library website.
Drop-in “Whist” game
Thursdays, 12:30 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of the card game “Whist.” No experience necessary.
Adult writing group
Saturdays, 10 a.m.
A loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared.
Author talk: ‘Raising Anti-Racist Children’ with Britt Hawthorne
Wednesday, May 3, 1 p.m.
Join a webinar about strategically incorporating the tools of inclusivity into everyday life and parenting.
Introduction to reiki
Tuesday, May 9, 5 p.m.
Learn about the power of touch with Linda Friedman.
Teatime celebrating Mother’s Day
Wednesday, May 10, 1:30 p.m.
Join us for tea and conversation, bring a beloved mother figure in your life.
BYOBook group
Wednesday, May 10, 6 p.m.
Come as you are, bring what you’re reading and let’s talk books.
Author talk: ‘Not Funny’ with Jena Friedman
Wednesday, May 10, 8 p.m.
This book takes on the third rails of modern life in Jena’s bold and subversive style, with essays that explore cancel culture, sexism, work and celebrity worship.
Adult jam session
Saturday, May 6, 12:45 p.m.
Bring an instrument and any music you'd like to share to jam with other musicians. All skill levels welcome.
Adult ukulele
Wednesdays starting May 17, 3:30 p.m.
Learn to play the ukulele with a set of beginners. Email rfunk@centenniallibrary.org to sign-up.
Village tree inventory training
Saturday, May 20, 11:30 a.m.
The Conservation Commission will train the public to inventory the village trees.
Group read: ‘An Immense World’
Tuesday, May 30, 1 p.m.
Join us is reading this book about the radically different ways that animals perceive the world.
Travels in Siberia and Russian Far East
Tuesday, May 23, 5:30 p.m.
Dr. Steven Young shares his research after spending many years doing botanical and archaeological research in Beringia.
