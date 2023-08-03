Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Register for programs at 802-888-3853, or email where noted.
Information: info@centenniallibrary.org, centenniallibrary.org.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool storytime
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.
Wee ones playtime
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for sensory play and socialization.
Dungeons and Dragons one shot
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 3-5 p.m.
One afternoon of an epic adventure from start to finish. Sign-up required.
Owls and their calls
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 4 p.m.
Interact with real, live owls from the Vermont Institute of Natural Science and learn more about these nocturnal predators.
La Leche League
Thursday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.
Meetings are open to all families who are providing breast milk to their child or would like to learn about providing human milk to their child.
Tie-dye extravaganza
Friday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m.
Bring your own T-shirt to make a groovy tie-dye design. Rescheduled if raining.
Summer reading celebration
Friday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m.
Kids celebrate all their reading accomplishments with ice cream and fun.
Messy splatter paint
Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m.
Make a mess outside with washable paint. For ages 5 and under.
TEEN PROGRAMS (AGES 12-18)
Teen DIY
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 3:30 p.m.
Tie-dye on the lawn.
Roblox hang-out
Saturday, Aug. 12, noon
Meet-up with friends to play favorite computer games together.
Food fun
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 10:30 a.m.
Make food together and serve it for the community during Music on the Lawn.
LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m.
This is a safe space to build connections, pursue interests and find empowerment.
Virtual talk: Cassandra Clare
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.
A chat with mega-bestselling author, Cassandra Clare, about her final book in The Last Hours series, “Chain of Thorns.”
ADULT PROGRAMS (ALL AGES)
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m., Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Music on the Lawn
Tuesdays, noon
Weekly lunchtime live music performances are back. Gather on our lawn and see our website for each week’s performers.
Mahjongg Club
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Open to any level of experience. Email dancya@comcast.net to join.
Gentle yoga
Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual.
Drop-in Whist game
Thursdays, 12:30 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of the card game Whist. No experience necessary.
Adult writing group
Saturdays, 10 a.m.
A loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared.
Tea time
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 1:30 p.m.
Meet friends for conversation and tea.
BYOBook virtual group
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m.
Come as you are, bring what you’re reading and let’s talk books.
Virtual author talk: Robert Jones Jr.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 4 p.m.
The Prophets fearlessly reveals the pain and suffering of inheritance thru a biblical retelling.
Decoupage craft
Friday, Aug. 25, 1 p.m.
Relax with the easy and creative art of decoupage. Cut out images from old magazines and books to collage onto any item. Bring your own can, frame or box or use one of our small boxes.
Virtual author talk: Jeff Selingo
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2 p.m.
Jeff Selingo immersed himself in the world of admissions to answer the question: how do colleges select their freshman class?
