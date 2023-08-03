Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.