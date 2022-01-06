Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Register for programs at 888-3853, or email where noted. centenniallibrary.org.
CHILDREN AND TEENS
Preschool Story Time
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages five and under.
Baby & Toddler Playtime
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art with Lauren Maples.
Drop-in S.T.E.A.M. challenge
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Science, technology, engineering, art and math focused activities. Race paper airplanes, complete LEGO challenges, build plastic cup towers, make origami and more. Ages six and up.
Middle school advisory board meeting
Thursdays, 3 p.m.
Help create and lead library events, make book recommendations and more. Bring a friend or make new ones. Ages 10-12.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, 3:30 p.m.
Join dungeon master Andi for some epic Dungeons & Dragons play. For ages nine to 13. Registration required.
Teen songwriting
Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
For budding songwriters ages 12-18 for a month-long workshop. Bring your instrument, if you play one, and any original songs to share.
Teen advisory board meeting
Jan. 5, 3 p.m.
Help plan library events, make recommendations for the young adults’ book collection, and more. Open to ages 13-18.
Little ones yoga
Jan. 8, 10 a.m.
Yoga poses perfect for kids five and under.
P.E.N. creative writing group
Jan. 12, 3 p.m.
For teens ages 12-18 who love fiction, fan fiction, poetry and more.
Read to a dog
January 13, 4 p.m.
Xander and Figment are calm and comforting canines from Therapy Dogs of Vermont who love to listen to kids read. An ideal pal for hesitant readers. Registration required.
Kids’ yoga
Jan. 15, 10 a.m.
Poses perfect for kids ages five to 10 years old.
ADULTS
Chair yoga
Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual. Link on the library website.
Drop-in whist game
Thursdays, 1 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of whist.
Fireside knitting
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., and Tuesdays, 6 p.m.
Bring projects for knitting and camaraderie.
Work in progress writing group
Tuesdays, 5 p.m.
Creative collective where work is done, supported and sometimes shared. For serious writers of any experience level or genre.
BYOBook virtual book group
Jan. 12, 6 p.m.
Bring what you’re reading and let’s talk books! Register at info@centenniallibrary.org.
Justice for Dogs crafts
Jan. 14, 3:30 p.m.
Make an easy craft or two to be donated to Justice for Dogs, a local non-profit. The toys will be given to deserving pups in the foster program. Email youthservices@centenniallibrary.org to sign-up.
Homesteaders’ meetup
Jan. 19, 6 p.m.
Get together with a group of homesteading enthusiasts to talk growing, preserving, raising animals, off-grid living and more.
Ukulele jam session
Jan. 19, 3 p.m.
Calling all ukulele players for a fun jam session. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one from the library. Open to all ages with some ukulele experience. Registration required.
