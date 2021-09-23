Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
• Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3:30-4 p.m. — Drop in the library after school on Tuesdays for science, technology, engineering, art and math focused activities. Race paper airplanes, have LEGO challenges, build plastic cup towers, make origami and more. No registration required. Ages 6 and up.
• Harvest Happenings, Thursday, Sept. 23, 3:30-4 p.m. — Join the Lamoille County Nature Center for the 2021-2022 junior naturalist series. This month the theme is the harvest. Which plants are farmers harvesting right now and what parts of those plants are the yummiest? Learn the difference between a fruit and a vegetable, test your skills with a mystery veggie grab-bag, and piece together your own plant art.
• The Noisy Paint Box, six weeks starting Sept. 22, 3:30-4 p.m. — An interactive program that connects reading and creating. Read picture books about artists, different media and art movements with an art activity based on the books. Paint, sculpt and potentially get a little messy. Eight spots are available; email Cari Varner at cvarner@centenniallibrary.org to sign up. Ages 6 and up.
More at centenniallibrary.org.
