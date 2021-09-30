Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Therapy dogs help little ones read
Morristown Centennial Library hosts Figment, a friendly canine from Therapy Dogs of Vermont to listen to little ones read, Saturday, Oct. 16, 10-11 a.m., 7 Richmond St.
Figment is calm, comforting and listens without judgement, making him an ideal pal for hesitant readers. Call 888-3853 or email Cari Varner cvarner@centenniallibrary.org to reserve a spot.
There are only four spots, but luckily Figment will be back once a month on Saturdays.
Xander, another canine from Therapy Dogs of Vermont, comes to the library once a month on Thursdays, this month on Oct. 14, 3:30-4:30. Again, sign up for one of four spots with Varner.
Creative writing group for teenagers
P.E.N. — People of Epic Narration — creative writing group, for teens ages 12 - 18 who love writing fiction, fan fiction, poetry and more, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, 3-4 p.m.
Contact youthservices@centenniallibrary.org for more information.
Author reading, discussion with S. Lee Manning
Join local author S. Lee Manning for a reading from her newest book “Nerve Attack,” followed by a discussion of writing thrillers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.
Manning spent two years as the managing editor of Law Enforcement Communications before realizing that lawyers make a lot more money. A subsequent career as an attorney spanned from a first-tier New York law firm — Cravath, Swaine & Moore — to working for the state of New Jersey, to solo practice.
An award-winning writer, Manning is the author of international thrillers. Her life-long interests in Russia and espionage are reflected in her Kolya Petrov thrillers.
Learn to play ukulele at the library
Join youth services librarian Rachel Funk for instructions on how to play the ukulele Tuesday, Oct. 5, 3-4:30 p.m.
All materials, including instruments, provided. For ages 8-11.
Email youthservices@centenniallibrary.org to register.
