Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library.
Read to Figment
Read to Figment, a beautiful, kind and calm Vermont therapy dog, Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-noon. Figment loves to listen to stories and reading to animals is a stress-free way for kids to practice their reading skills.
Open to any age, including teens. Email or call to sign-up for a 10-minute slot.
Little ones’ yoga
Stretch, relax and move your body with the library this month. Be a snake, lion, cat or dog. Smell a sweet flower and blow out candles.
Doing all of this is possible at kids’ yoga for 5 and under, Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10-11 a.m.
Read to Xander
Visit with Xander, a certified Vermont therapy dog and read him a book, Thursday, Dec. 9, 4-5 p.m.
Reading to a dog promotes confidence and is relaxing. Slots are available every 10 minutes; email or call to sign-up.
Homesteaders’ meet-up
Share tips, resources and connections with like-minded individuals interested in homesteading, off-grid living, renewable energy, sustainability, food systems and more, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 6-7 p.m.
Ukulele jam session
Calling all ukulele players for a fun jam session, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 3-4 p.m.
Bring your own ukulele or borrow one of ours. Sign up ahead of time and whether you need a ukulele. Open to youth of all ages with some ukulele experience.
Holiday gift making
Join Cari Varner at the library to make handmade gifts for loved ones. Each week on Wednesdays in December, learn how to make a different gift, like decorated frames, keychains and more. 3:30 p.m. No class on Dec. 29.
For ages 6 and up. All materials provided. Sign-up required; limited to 8 kids.
•••
For information about any of the following programs, email info@centenniallibrary.org, call 802-888-3853 or go to centenniallibrary.org.
The library is located at 7 Richmond St.
