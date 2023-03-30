Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Register for programs at 802-888-3853, or email where noted.
Information: info@centenniallibrary.org, centenniallibrary.org.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool Story Time
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.
Wordplay for wee ones
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for sensory play and socialization.
Crafternoon
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Create something new, get messy in the process.
Homeschoolers’ writing group
Fridays, 11 a.m.
Work on your masterpiece, share your progress with other homeschoolers. Ages 11 and up.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, 3:30 p.m.
Join dungeon masters Andi for some epic Dungeons and Dragons play. Ages 9 to 13. Registration required.
Musical storytime
Saturdays, 11 a.m.
Join us for musical picture books, songs, movement and other fun musical activities. Recommended for ages 2 to 5 but open to all.
WMSI mobile STEM lab
Thursdays, starting March 30, 3:30 p.m. (class is full)
Hands-on STEM experiences and challenges. Sign-up required.
La Leche League
Thursday, April 13, 11 a.m.
Meetings are open to all families who are providing breast milk for their child or would like to learn more.
Draw cute animals
Tuesday, April 25, 1 a.m.
Follow easy step-by-step instructions to draw our own cute animals.
PJ storytime
Tuesday, April 25, 6 p.m.
Cuddle up in your favorite jammies for an evening storytime.
Nailed It! craft challenge
Wednesday, April 26, 1 p.m.
With a partner, you will be challenged to recreate a perfect craft example in a limited amount of time.
Read to a dog
Wednesday, April 27, 11 a.m.
Read and cuddle with a Vermont Therapy Dog and build reading confidence.
Signs of spring
Thursday, April 27, 3:30 p.m.
With Lamoille County Nature Center, explore who is making all that noise emerging from dens and who is coming home from winter vacation as spring begins in Vermont.
Kids’ karaoke
Friday, April 28, 1 p.m.
Belt out some tunes with friends.
JUST FOR TEENS PROGRAMS
L.I.F.T (LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens)
Tuesday, April 25, 3:30 p.m.
A safe space to build connections, pursue your interests and find empowerment.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, 3:30 p.m.
Join a D&D campaign just for teens. Beginner and experienced players welcome.
Teen discussion
Tuesday, April 4, 3:30 p.m.
Joining teens is Avalon Styles-Ashley from Clarina Howard Nichols Center to discuss healthy relationships, consent and feelings.
Teen beginner piano
Tuesdays, starting April 5, 3:30 p.m. (class is full)
Learn to play piano with Rachel and one of our keyboards.
Teen DIY: bracelet making
Tuesday, April 11, 3:30 p.m.
Make bracelets for your friends, family or yourself.
Book spine poetry
Tuesday, April 18, 3:30 p.m.
In honor of National Poetry Month, create poems with book titles and then vote for the best title in each category.
ADULT PROGRAMS
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m., and Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Mahjongg
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th-century in China.
Gentle yoga with Linda Brady
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Join yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual. Link on the library website.
Drop-in Whist game
Thursdays, 12:30 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of the card game Whist. No experience necessary.
Adult writing group
Saturdays, 10 a.m.
A loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared.
Adult jam session
Saturday, April 8, 12:45 p.m.
Bring an instrument and any music you’d like to share to jam with other musicians. All skill levels welcome.
Group Read: “The Hurting Kind”
Tuesday, April 11, 1 p.m.
Join us to discuss this month’s book of poetry by Ada Limon, Poet Laureate of the U.S.
Tea time
Wednesday, April 12, 1:30 p.m.
Tea, cookies and conversation.
BYOBook group
Wednesday, April 12, 6 p.m.
Come as you are, bring what you’re reading and let’s talk about books.
Finding Jesse: A Fugitive from Slavery in Vermont
Tuesday, April 18, 5:30 p.m.
Trace Jesse’s life from enslavement in North Carolina to freedom in Vermont. Presented by Vermont Humanities.
Milk with Dignity
Wednesday, April 19, 5:30 p.m.
Join us to learn about the reality that migrant farmworkers face and the powerful organizing they are doing to lead change.
Reiki with Linda Friedman
Tuesday, April 26, 5 p.m.
Learn the basics of the art of healing with touch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.