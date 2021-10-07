Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
All about telescopes
Want to buy a telescope for yourself or your kids but not sure what to buy? What’s the difference between a reflector and a refractor? What does 625x mean, and is it good? And of course, how much might all this cost?
Learn about different types of telescopes and what you can see with them Tuesday, Oct. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Presenter Neil Perlin is an Elmore-based amateur astronomer and telescope builder. He is a member of the Lamoille County Star Gazers, a group of local amateur astronomers who are renovating the Grout Observatory at Peoples Academy and who think the night sky is cool.
No technical knowledge required.
Spooky slime
Make your own Halloween slime monster, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
All materials provided.
Papier mache masks
Create a mask to wear or to provide spooky ambience to any Halloween haunt, Thursday, Oct. 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Using papier mache, build a mask to bring home and paint.
No registration and all materials provided.
‘This Land of Snow’
Local author Anders Morley will discuss his new book, “This Land of Snow: A Journey Across the North in Winter,” which chronicles his 2,000-mile journey on skis across the half-wild country of northwestern Canada during the four coldest months of the year, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6-7 p.m.
Anders will read from his book, share photos and props from his journey, and provide time for questions and discussion.
More at centenniallibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.