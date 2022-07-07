“Oceans of Possibilities”

Kids at Morristown Centennial Library gather at the kickoff party for the summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.

Register for programs at 888-3853, or email where noted.

Information: info@centenniallibrary.org, centenniallibrary.org.

YOUTH PROGRAMS

Preschool storytime

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.

Baby and toddler playtime

Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art. 

Gardening club

Fridays, 11 a.m.

Get your hands dirty and learn about the local climate and growing season. Open to kids and adults.

Ocean Creatures Papier Mache

Wednesdays, July 6 and 20, 1 p.m.

Build and plant a paper mache fish or octopus to hang in the library.

Harry Potter movie

Wednesday, July 6, 3 p.m.

Beat the heat with a fan favorite for all ages.

Water quality event

Friday, July 8, 11 a.m.

Learn about the local watershed with the Lamoille County Nature Center.

Read to a dog

Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m.

Xander and Figment are calm and comforting canines from Therapy Dogs of Vermont who love to listen to kids read. Registration required.

Pop-up Storytime

July 9, 10 a.m.

Visit the farmers market, shop and hear a story.

Word play camp

Thursdays, starting July 14, 10-11:30 a.m.

A six-week program for kids ages 3-5 to build literacy skills and explore art, nature and community. Preregistration required at info@centenniallibrary.org. For caregiver and child together.

Watershed wildlife with VINS

Thursday, July 14, 11 a.m.

Trace the raindrop’s journey with a watershed model and meet two live animal ambassadors who depend on this cycle, while learning ways we can help our land and oceans stay healthy.

Friendship bracelets

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m.

Make your own friendship bracelets from crochet and embroidery string.

Decorate the fence

Wednesday, July 27, 1 p.m.

Weave colored fabric through the back fence to create a bright, temporary art display.

Books on the beach

Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.

Storytime at Lake Elmore with hula hoops, scarves and bubbles. All ages.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Bridge

Mondays, 1 p.m., and Thursdays, 6 p.m.

Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.

Work in progress writing group

Tuesdays, 5 p.m.

Join a loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared. Open to serious writers of any experience level or genre.

Mahjongg Club

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Open to any level of experience.

Gentle yoga

Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.

Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual. Link on the library website.

Drop-in Whist game

Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Join a friendly group for the card game Whist. No experience necessary.

Music on the lawn

Tuesdays, noon

Bring your lunch and listen to live local music on our front lawn.

‘Aristotle & Dante’ book discussion

Tuesday, July 12, 1 p.m.

A lovely excuse for adults to discover that young adult reads are not just for teens.

Introduction to reiki

Tuesday, July 12, 5:30 p.m.

Relax and learn the basics of reiki or energy healing with Linda Friedman.

Stargazers

Wednesday, July 13, 7 p.m.

View the first Images of James Webb telescope with the Lamoille County Stargazers on the front lawn.

‘Murder in the Vermont Woods’

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m.

Historian Jill Mudgett tells the story of an Indigenous man from southern New England who came to Central Vermont during the late 19th century and was the victim of a murder.

BYOBook group

Wednesday, July 20, 6 p.m.

Meet up with other readers and swap book ideas. Bring what you’re reading and talk books. Register at info@centenniallibrary.org.

Pirate lore with Oscar Spencer

Thursday, July 21, 3 p.m.

Learn about the golden age of piracy, famous pirates, shipwrecks, treasures and more. For teens and up.

Soil and the Earth

Friday, July 22, 2 p.m.

Explore the connection between soil and climate change.

JUST FOR TEENS

LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens

Wednesday, July 27, 3:30 p.m.

This is a safe space to build connections, pursue interests and find empowerment. This month features a cosplay contest.

