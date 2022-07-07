Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool storytime
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.
Baby and toddler playtime
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art.
Gardening club
Fridays, 11 a.m.
Get your hands dirty and learn about the local climate and growing season. Open to kids and adults.
Ocean Creatures Papier Mache
Wednesdays, July 6 and 20, 1 p.m.
Build and plant a paper mache fish or octopus to hang in the library.
Harry Potter movie
Wednesday, July 6, 3 p.m.
Beat the heat with a fan favorite for all ages.
Water quality event
Friday, July 8, 11 a.m.
Learn about the local watershed with the Lamoille County Nature Center.
Read to a dog
Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m.
Xander and Figment are calm and comforting canines from Therapy Dogs of Vermont who love to listen to kids read. Registration required.
Pop-up Storytime
July 9, 10 a.m.
Visit the farmers market, shop and hear a story.
Word play camp
Thursdays, starting July 14, 10-11:30 a.m.
A six-week program for kids ages 3-5 to build literacy skills and explore art, nature and community. Preregistration required at info@centenniallibrary.org. For caregiver and child together.
Watershed wildlife with VINS
Thursday, July 14, 11 a.m.
Trace the raindrop’s journey with a watershed model and meet two live animal ambassadors who depend on this cycle, while learning ways we can help our land and oceans stay healthy.
Friendship bracelets
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m.
Make your own friendship bracelets from crochet and embroidery string.
Decorate the fence
Wednesday, July 27, 1 p.m.
Weave colored fabric through the back fence to create a bright, temporary art display.
Books on the beach
Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.
Storytime at Lake Elmore with hula hoops, scarves and bubbles. All ages.
ADULT PROGRAMS
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m., and Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Work in progress writing group
Tuesdays, 5 p.m.
Join a loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared. Open to serious writers of any experience level or genre.
Mahjongg Club
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Open to any level of experience.
Gentle yoga
Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual. Link on the library website.
Drop-in Whist game
Thursdays, 1 p.m.
Join a friendly group for the card game Whist. No experience necessary.
Music on the lawn
Tuesdays, noon
Bring your lunch and listen to live local music on our front lawn.
‘Aristotle & Dante’ book discussion
Tuesday, July 12, 1 p.m.
A lovely excuse for adults to discover that young adult reads are not just for teens.
Introduction to reiki
Tuesday, July 12, 5:30 p.m.
Relax and learn the basics of reiki or energy healing with Linda Friedman.
Stargazers
Wednesday, July 13, 7 p.m.
View the first Images of James Webb telescope with the Lamoille County Stargazers on the front lawn.
‘Murder in the Vermont Woods’
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m.
Historian Jill Mudgett tells the story of an Indigenous man from southern New England who came to Central Vermont during the late 19th century and was the victim of a murder.
BYOBook group
Wednesday, July 20, 6 p.m.
Meet up with other readers and swap book ideas. Bring what you’re reading and talk books. Register at info@centenniallibrary.org.
Pirate lore with Oscar Spencer
Thursday, July 21, 3 p.m.
Learn about the golden age of piracy, famous pirates, shipwrecks, treasures and more. For teens and up.
Soil and the Earth
Friday, July 22, 2 p.m.
Explore the connection between soil and climate change.
JUST FOR TEENS
LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens
Wednesday, July 27, 3:30 p.m.
This is a safe space to build connections, pursue interests and find empowerment. This month features a cosplay contest.
