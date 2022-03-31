Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Register for programs at 888-3853, or email where noted.
Information: info@centenniallibrary.org, centenniallibrary.org.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool storytime
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.
Baby and toddler playtime
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art.
Drop-in S.T.E.A.M. challenge
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Afterschool science, technology, engineering, art and math focused activities. Race paper airplanes, complete LEGO challenges, and more. Ages 6 and up.
Dungeons and Dragons
Fridays, 3:30 p.m.
Join dungeon masters Andi and Nikola for some epic Dungeons and Dragons play. Ages 9 to 13. Registration required.
Read to Figment
Thursday, April 9, 11 a.m.
Xander and Figment are calm and comforting canines from Therapy Dogs of Vermont who love to listen to kids read. Registration required.
Crafternoon
Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Join in crafting fun; all materials provided. For ages 6 and up. Registration required.
Kids’ beginner piano
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Develop basic piano skills in this beginner class for ages 9-14. Registration required.
Mystical creatures and animals club
Thursday, April 7, 3:30 p.m.
Share animal hybrids, write own stories about mystical creatures, study animals of interest and more. Led by a local elementary school student. For ages 9 to 12.
‘Anne of Green Gables’ gala
Friday, April 8, 3:30 p.m.
Test your knowledge of the series in a round of trivia, decorate a poetry card in honor of Anne's love of poetry and National Poetry Month. Co-led with a local middle school student. For ages 9 and up.
Ukulele jam session
Wednesday, April 13, 3:30 p.m.
Learn new songs and enjoy playing ukulele with friends. Open to kids of all ages with some ukulele experience.
Songwriting for Kids
Thursday, April 21, 1 p.m.
Learn about the poetry of songwriting. Group will write a song together and leave with tools for writing more songs.
Ozobots robots!
Friday, April 22, 11 a.m.
Code cute little ozobots that follow paths of colored lines. Registration required.
ADULTS / ALL AGES PROGRAMS
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m., and Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Gentle yoga
Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual. Link on the library website.
Drop-in Whist game
Thursdays, 1 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of the card game Whist. No experience necessary.
Fireside knitting
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Bring your projects and join in for knitting and camaraderie.
Work-in-progress writing group
Tuesdays, 5 p.m.
Join a loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared. Open to serious writers of any experience level or genre.
Introduction to reiki
Wednesday, April 6, 5 p.m.
Linda Friedman teaches an introduction to reiki. Free.
Vermont Sharpshooters and Gettysburg
Tuesday, April 12, 5:30 p.m.
Historian Howard Coffin will discuss Vermont sharpshooters in the Civil War.
Homesteaders’ meet-up
Wednesday, April 13, 6 p.m.
Get together with a group of homesteading enthusiasts to talk growing, preserving, raising animals, off-grid living and more.
Poetry open mic
Tuesday, April 19, 6 p.m.
Share an original poem or one you admire in honor of Poetry Month.
BYOBook virtual group
Wednesday, April 20, 6 p.m.
Meet up with other readers and swap book ideas. Bring what you’re reading and talk books. Register at info@centenniallibrary.org.
Adult crafting
Tuesday, April 26, 1 p.m.
Gather with a group of crafty pals to create together. Registration required.
Gardening club
Wednesday, April 27, 6 p.m.
Join this new group to help plant a raised flower/herb bed at the library. Swap tips and seeds and get your hands dirty. Open to anyone of any age and any level of experience appreciated.
‘Devotions’ by Mary Oliver
Wednesday, April 27, 1 p.m.
Join in for lively monthly book discussion. All welcome.
JUST FOR TEENS (AGES 13-18)
Blackout Poetry
Wednesday, April 6, 3 p.m.
In honor of Poetry month, create original poetry from newspapers and book pages.
Anime and Manga club
Thursday, April 14, 3:30 p.m.
A new monthly club for Anime and Manga fans, led by the teen advisory board. Open to kids ages 10 and up.
L.I.F.T. - LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens
Wednesday, April 27, 3:30 p.m.
Build connections, pursue interests and find empowerment.
