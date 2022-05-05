Kids' activities
Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.

YOUTH PROGRAMS

Preschool storytime

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.

Baby and toddler playtime

Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art. 

Drop-in S.T.E.A.M. challenge

Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.

Afterschool science, technology, engineering, art and math focused activities. Race paper airplanes, complete LEGO challenges, and more. Ages 6 and up.

Dungeons and Dragons

Fridays, 3:30 p.m.

Join dungeon masters Andi and Nikola for some epic Dungeons and Dragons play. Ages 9 to 13. Registration required.

Crafternoon

Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m.

Join in crafting fun; all materials provided. For ages 6 and up. Registration required. 

Anime and Manga Club

Thursday, May 12, 3:30 p.m.

A monthly club for Anime and Manga fans, led by the teen advisory board. For kids 10 and up.

Mystical creatures and animals club

Thursday, May 19, 3:30 p.m.

Share animal hybrids, write own stories about mystical creatures, study animals of interest and more. Led by a local elementary school student. For ages 9 to 12.

Read to Xander and Figment

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m., and Thursday, May 26, 3:30 p.m.

Xander and Figment are calm canines from Therapy Dogs of Vermont who love to listen to kids read. Registration required.

Songwriting club

Saturday, May 28, 1 p.m.

Write songs together and get inspired to write your own songs at home. 8 and up.

ADULT / ALL AGE PROGRAMS

Bridge

Mondays, 1 p.m., and Thursdays, 6 p.m.

Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.

Work in progress writing group

Tuesdays, 5 p.m.

Join a loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared. Open to serious writers of any experience level or genre.

Knitters and crocheters

Tuesdays, 6 p.m., starting May 10

Bring your works in progress and compare notes each week.

Mahjongg Club

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Open to any level of experience.

Gentle yoga

Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.

Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual.

Drop-in Whist game

Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Join a friendly group for a game of the card game Whist. No experience necessary.

Friends of the Library

Thursdays, May 5 and 19, 4 p.m.

Interested in getting involved and supporting the library? Gather with this fun-loving group to host a plant sale and more.

Sound healing with reiki

Wednesday, May 11, 5 p.m.

Linda Friedman teaches sound healing with reiki. Free, open to the public.

Raised bed gardening with Charlie Nardozzi

Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m.

Local celebrity Charlie Nardozzi will share his tips for raised beds and no toil gardening.

BYOBook virtual group

Wednesday, May 18, 6 p.m.

Meet up with other readers and swap book ideas. Bring what you’re reading and talk books. Register at info@centenniallibrary.org.

Slow birding with Bridget Butler

Tuesday, May 24, 9 a.m.

Join bird diva Bridget Butler for a morning bird walk on the Lamoille Rail Trail. Bring binoculars or borrow ours.

Book discussion: ‘Hidden Life of Trees’

Wednesday, May 25, 1 p.m.

Lively, monthly discussion. All are welcome.

Homesteaders’ meet-up

Wednesday, May 25, 6 p.m.

Get together with a group of homesteading enthusiasts to talk growing, preserving, raising animals, off-grid living and more.

Exploring cults

Friday, May 27, 1-2 p.m.

Local author Gerette Buglion will read from her newest book and discuss the relevance of cults in today’s society.

JUST FOR TEENS

Teen advisory board

Wednesday, May 11, 3 p.m.

Help plan library events, make book recommendations and hang out with friends, new and old.

Teen karaoke

Wednesday, May 18, 3 p.m.

Sing along to some favorite jams, show off your skills and just have fun.

LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens

Wednesday, May 25, 3:30 p.m.

This is a safe space to build connections, pursue interests and find empowerment.

