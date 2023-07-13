Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool storytime
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.
Wee ones playtime
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art.
Musical storytime
Saturdays, 11 a.m.
Musical picture books, songs, movement and other fun musical activities. Recommended for ages 2 to 5 but open to all.
Tie-dye extravaganza
Friday July 7, 1 p.m.
Bring your own T-shirt to make a groovy tie-dye design.
Dungeons and Dragons camp
Tuesday to Friday, July 11-15, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Join dungeon masters Andi and Nikola for some epic Dungeons and Dragons play. Ages 9 to 13. Registration required.
La Leche League
Thursday, July 13, 11 a.m.
Meetings are open to all families who are providing breast milk to their child or would like to learn more.
Dungeons and Dragons
Friday, July 14, 1 p.m.
Use sculptor to bring your own Dungeons and Dragons character to life.
Poison dart frog tag
Tuesday, July 18, 3 p.m.
Play this silly lawn game with Magnolia and friends.
Wilderness survival
Thursday, July 20, 11 a.m.
With Justin Sutera. Learn to make fire without matches, and about what survival resources are growing in all our backyards. Ages 7 and up. Signup required.
Paper making with solid waste district
Friday, July 21, 1 p.m.
Learn to make your own paper with newspaper and blenders.
Dungeons and Dragons one shot
Friday, July 21, 3-5 p.m.
One afternoon of an epic adventure from start to finish.
Chocolate tasting
Friday, July 28, 1 p.m.
Experience and rate all different kinds of chocolate. Signup required.
ADULT PROGRAMS
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m., and Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Music on the lawn
Tuesdays, noon
Weekly lunchtime live music performances are back. Gather on the lawn; see the website for each week’s performers.
Mahjongg Club
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Open to any level of experience.
Gentle yoga
Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting.
Drop-in Whist game
Thursdays, 12:30 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of the card game Whist. No experience necessary.
Bird walk
Fridays, 10 a.m.
Learn together during a slow birding walk with Kendra. Open to all ages. No walk on July 28.
Adult writing group
Saturdays, 10 a.m.
A loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared.
Teatime
Wednesday, July 12, 1:30 p.m.
Meet friends for conversation and tea.
BYOBook group
Wednesday, July 12, 6 p.m.
Come as you are, bring what you’re reading and let’s talk about books.
Adult jam session
Saturday, July 15, 12:45 p.m.
Bring an instrument and any music you'd like to share to jam with other musicians. All skill levels welcome.
Author talk with Chris Soule
Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m.
The mega-star comic book author talks about his newest novel, “The Endless Vessel,” which explores the way we’re all connected. Virtual.
Beatles Jeopardy
Wednesday, July 19, 5 p.m.
Test your knowledge on all things Beatles.
Author talk with Erika L. Sánchez
Tuesday, July 25, 4 p.m.
Sánchez shares about her utterly original, moving, and disarmingly funny memoir-in-essays “Crying in the Bathroom.” Virtual.
TEEN PROGRAMS (12 to 18)
Tween candy club
Thursdays, 1 p.m.
Make crafts using sweet treats and eat candy with Rachel.
Roblox hang-out
Saturday, July 8, noon
Meet-up with friends to play your favorite computer games together.
Teen DIY
Tuesday, July 11, 3:30 p.m.
Tie-dye on the lawn.
Children and young adult authors’ group
Thursday July 13, 6 p.m.
Meet with other budding writers interested in creating children’s and young adult books.
Food Fun
Tuesday, July 18, 10:30 a.m.
Make food together and serve it for the community during music on the lawn.
L.I.F.T
Tuesday, July 25, 3:30 p.m.
A safe space to build connections, pursue your interests and find empowerment with LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens.
