Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
T-shirt design contest
Morristown Centennial Library is holding its first-ever T-shirt design contest and the theme is “Morrisville Loves our Library!”
Students in grades 9-12 are welcome to submit original works of art. All entries must include the words Morristown Centennial Library, and are due Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Submit full color designs as a .jpg file to info@centenniallibrary.org.
Winners will receive a $50 Moco gift card and a T-shirt.
Bash badge raffle
The library is holding raffling two Smugglers’ Notch Resort Bash Badges on Friday, Oct. 29. Each badge normally sells for $120 and gives users discounts on day lift tickets.
Raffle tickets are $1 or $10 for 15 and all proceeds benefit the library. Stop by to enter.
Self-care basket giveaway
The library is giving away a basket of self-care goodies (including an aromatherapy diffuser) to accompany you in your reading. To be entered in the drawing, just follow the library on Facebook; a winner will be randomly selected in late October.
Halloween storytime
Join Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St., in costume for some trick or treating and some Halloween-themed storytime, songs and crafts, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
For ages 5 and under.
Spooky stories
On Friday, Oct. 29, 8-9 p.m., the library hosts Spooky Scary Stories and Songs for kids 8 and up.
Put on by the teen advisory board, there will be scary stories, songs and skits in celebration of Halloween.
Carve a pumpkin
School gets out early and it’s Halloween weekend so stop by the library to carve or decorate a pumpkin for display on the front steps, Friday, Oct. 29, 1-2 p.m. All materials provided. For all ages, including adults.
Be a junior naturalist
Calling all tree huggers!
In this Morristown Centennial Library Junior Naturalist: Adopt a Tree program, get better acquainted with a tree and use the senses of sight, touch, hearing and smell to make observations about it, on Thursday, Oct. 28. 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Costume swap
Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Looking for a costume? Have one you’ve outgrown? Come to the costume swap for free, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m.
No registration required.
More at centenniallibrary.org.
